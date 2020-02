Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 08:46 Hits: 5

IPOH: No human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) has been reported in the country, and thus there is no need for the public to panic and start wearing masks, says Dr Lee Boon Chye.

