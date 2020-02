Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 11:03 Hits: 0

Nowadays, the word "cosmopolitan" conjures an image of jet-setting, latte-sipping elitists with little or no regard for their fellow citizens. In fact, cosmopolitans are idealists for whom love of country begins with a fundamental commitment to the equal dignity of all human beings.

