Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 11:40 Hits: 0

The European Central Bank’s new strategy review must recognize that economists are still a long way from understanding the dynamics of low inflation. Given this uncertainty, the ECB should aim to adopt robust policies that cause the least damage under a broad range of scenarios.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-central-bank-inflation-strategy-review-by-lucrezia-reichlin-2020-01