It's official: Eligible DACA recipients can now practice law in Utah

It’s official: Undocumented immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can now practice law in the state of Utah. A rule change proposed by the Utah Supreme Court last month is now in effect, making some undocumented immigrant youth “eligible for admission to the Utah State Bar should they meet all other requirements,” the Deseret News reports.

The process of change started with a legal case brought by two DACA recipients themselves, identified only as Jane Doe and Mary Doe. While both had passed the bar in California, they’d been unable to practice in Utah, even though they’d both graduated from law schools in the state. “Our clients are no different than any other lawyers in the state,” their attorney, Tony Kaye, said. “They’re just as deserving of the right to practice.”

While DACA confers work permits on young undocumented immigrants, “The requirements to obtain a professional license vary from state to state,” the National Conference of State Legislatures said. In just one example, while the DACA program has been in effect since 2012, it wasn’t until last year that beneficiaries in Arkansas were able to access nursing licenses, following the bipartisan passage of legislation.

However, these wins could be at stake, with the Supreme Court expected to rule on the fate of the program by June. Advocates have been calling on universities to take action to support DACA recipients living with this day-to-day stress, including offering mental health services. “They can definitely provide a safe environment,” Dr. Octavio Martinez, director of the Hogg Center for Mental Health at the University of Texas, told the Austin American-Statesman. “Let the DACA students know that they are welcome there, they’re accepted, and that these resources are there and available for them.”

And keep taking local action. Back in Utah, DACA recipients and local leaders celebrated the rule change’s official status and what it’ll mean not just for Jane Doe and Mary Doe, but also for other undocumented young immigrants who have worked hard for their dreams. “Terrific news,” tweeted Salt Lake City Mayor Jenny Wilson. “DACA recipients can officially take the bar exam and practice law! The Utah Supreme Court did the right thing. Our justice system will greatly benefit from Dreamers.”

