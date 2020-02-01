Anything but impeachment ... again! This week's Picks from the Daily Kos Community

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 23:30 Hits: 3

Hello, dearest Community! Somehow it’s Saturday again and we’ve made it through another week of the Democratic presidential primary, Trump doing terrible things, a terrifying new disease, and the absolute failure of our democracy at the hands of Senate Republicans! Plus an NBA legend, his teen daughter, two of her friends, plus five other people died in a helicopter crash. What a week.

Our nation is hurting, and the purported leader is reveling in it. Yet through it all, you, fearless Community, kept writing, kept interacting with each other, and helped each other face another day in Trump’s America. And that’s something I really want to honor. I won’t lie: It was EXTREMELY hard to find content that fit the Picks of the Week bill. It wasn’t just hard to dodge the subject of impeachment, which of course moved almost too fast to follow this week; wiith the Iowa Caucuses less than 48 hours away, it was hard to avoid primary talk and the pie that comes with it.

But I did it! Ten stories await you on this week’s reading list.

Before we dig in, I must be honest: One story does discuss a Trump rally, and another was written by a Warren supporter. That doesn’t make the stories any less important.

When Trump Came to My Town

By maisey

DJT’s campaign events awaken the worst in people—and the filth doesn’t end once Trump leaves.

The ABC test was designed to protect workers, but its having the opposite effect

By kimkavin

Attempts to protect workers in the new “gig economy” might come from a desire to do good, but they’re actually doing a lot of harm.

Sir Nicholas Winton - the Hero who rescued 669 Jewish children on the eve of WWII

By AKALib

The heroes of the Holocaust are many. This is the story of one, but check the comments for even more people who risked it all to do what was right.

New Emails Show Trump Admin Exploited Wildfires to Help Logging Industry

By ClimateDenierRoundup

The Trump administration suggested that trees were to blame for past California wildfires, in support of chopping them all down. Yes, really.

A dog offers lessons on how be a better guy

By dogsbody

You can find wisdom in the most expected places. Also, dogs are lovely and we don’t deserve them.

How James Baldwin changed my life

By Chitown Kev

A scared and aimless 19-year-old finds “marching orders” for his future in the words of a literary hero.

The Inoculation Project 1/26/2020: Ozobots and Science Labs

By belinda ridgewood

The education crowdfunders are at it again, this time helping kids in Kentucky learn to code, while Missourians get to explore space.

A Safe Place To Camp Is The First Step In Getting People Housed

By RachaelRoseLuckey

A Los Angeles activist makes the case for managed, intentional tent cities to help provide safe, clean shelter to those waiting for something more stable or secure.

I phone banked for the first time today

By sujigu

This dispatch from a terrified campaign volunteer will inspire you to get to work, no matter who your candidate is!

On Medicare For All, From a Ford Retiree

By Enoch Ro0t

Once upon a time, Ford’s healthcare plan was all-inclusive, and this retiree and his family got used to it. Then everything changed.

That’s it for this week, friends! How’d we do this week? Did we miss any gems among all the impeachment coverage? Let me know in the comments.

As always, I’d love to hear how you’re doing this week! Also, here’s a shameless plug for the new Community Contributors Team! Give our blog a follow and see what we’ve been up to so far in 2020! Till next week, cherished Community, keep on writing! This place wouldn’t be the same without your voice …. we are so glad you’re here.

