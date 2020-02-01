Trump's impregnable border wall needs storm gates left open for months or it will get knocked down

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 15:00 Hits: 3

Donald Trump’s border wall risks being knocked over by flash floods every summer—if the administration doesn’t install hundreds of storm gates that would be left open for months at a time, providing passageway not just for storm debris but for any people that cared to use them. The difference this makes will be modest, given that the wall can also be cut through or climbed using easily available tools, but it’s still kind of the perfect addition to a week in which high winds already knocked over a section of border wall.

“The flooding risks are one of the biggest engineering challenges to the president’s vision of a linear man-made structure spanning hundreds of miles of desert, canyons and mountains,” The Washington Post reports. “But the Trump administration has said little about how it plans to manage the hydrology of the border region.” Do we think anyone Donald Trump listens to—which is to say, political appointees, not engineers—even knows what “hydrology” means?

The storm gates have to be opened by Border Patrol agents, a job that requires forklifts since the gates are so heavy. During the months that they’re open, the theory is that those areas will be patrolled more frequently. Meanwhile, the Post notes, “most of the hard narcotics that enter the United States via Mexico pass through official border crossings, hidden in vehicles and among cargo, not through the remote areas where Trump’s new barriers are being erected.”

So the wall that’s not even targeting entry points for hard drugs will have hundreds of open gates for months out of the year. But hey, it’s a beloved (by racists) symbol for the fight against vulnerable, terrorized migrants trying to flee to safety, so mission accomplished.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1915415