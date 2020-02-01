Rep. Ayanna Pressley to deliver State of the Union response for the Working Families Party

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

Rep. Ayanna Pressley would doubtless have some things to say about Donald Trump’s State of the Union address no matter what, but this year she’ll be doing so for the Working Families Party, delivering its official SOTU response.

“What I intend to speak to is not the strength of our union, per se, but the strength of our movement,” Pressley told CNN. “This is really a love letter to the activists and the foot soldiers who have made the victories possible and who will continue to make victories possible, to really champion and elevate and advance working families.”

The official Democratic response to Trump’s SOTU will come from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in English and Rep. Veronica Escobar in Spanish.

Both Pressley and the Working Families Party have endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president, but "This message is for the entire country, not just for folks who identify as progressive or even folks who even identify as Warren supporters," Working Families Party national director Maurice Mitchell told CNN. “What we're talking about is a movement that is bigger than any one candidate. But a movement that surely includes Senator Warren.”

