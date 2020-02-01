Saturday snippets. Pompeo: U.S. can fill 100% of Belarus' oil and gas needs; Boeing workers struggle

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 20:00 Hits: 3

• Pompeo tells Belarus the U.S. can supply all its oil and gas needs: Ignoring the fungibility of the globalized pool for such products, Pompeo told Belarus’s authoritarian president Saturday that the U.S. could supply all his country’s oil and gas needs. Belarus——once part of the USSR—is under pressure from today’s Russia designed to “dissolve” it, according to President Alexander Lukashenko. Russia until recently has sold Belarus with cheap oil and gas, but it recently cut off the supply. All part of a Moscow plan to absorb Belarus, according to many critics of Vladimir Putin’s rule. Said Pompeo at a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei: “The United States wants to help Belarus build its own sovereign country. Our energy producers stand ready to deliver 100% of the oil you need at competitive prices. We’re the biggest energy producer in the world and all you have to do is call us.”

• Meanwhile, U.S. hydrocarbons industry keeps touting natural gas as a way to cut emissions: While burning natural gas produces about half the carbon dioxide emissions of burning coal. This has led many experts, including former Obama Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, to see it as a bridge fuel to reduce emissions until cleaner sources—renewables and nuclear—can be scaled up to meet power and transportation needs without adding to the atmosphere’s CO2 burden. The hangup? While the industry long claimed that methane emissions associated with natural gas operations were minor, recent studies like this one have concluded otherwise. Although nobody disputes that a switch from coal to natural gas has contributed to the drop in U.S. emissions overall, official figures for methane emissions are an undercount, quite possibly a big one. Methane doesn’t remain in the atmosphere nearly as long as carbon dioxide, but over the short run it is 84-86 times as potent a greenhouse gas as CO2.

Researchers on environmental effects of ubiquitous plastic suggest some words to describe the undefined of our “Plasticene Era.”

• Researchers link daylight saving time to fatal car crashes: At least 28 of such crashes in the United States every year, they calculate. This, they say, is reason to do away with the twice-a-year clock-changing policy. They published the findings in Current Biology, which focused on scrutiny of dangers previously associated with the “spring-forward, fall-back” practice. Claims have been made that daylight saving time generates higher risks of heart attacks, accidents in the workplace, and suicides. Nothing conclusive was found for most of these claims, but the researchers did find that during the first week after the time change in the spring, the risk of fatal car accidents rose by 6%. Reason? The researchers suggest the main cause to be that the sudden change in lighting in the early morning messes with motorists’ circadian rhythms.

• The late NewsHour co-anchor Gwen Ifill has been honored with a U.S. Postal Service Forever stamp: It’s the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series that honors prominent, deceased black leaders:

Ifill was an esteemed journalist who worked at the NewsHour for 17 years, covering eight presidential campaigns and moderating two vice-presidential debates. She was also the moderator and managing editor of Washington Week. In 2016, Ifill died from complications of cancer at age 61. Prior to the NewsHour, Ifill worked at newspapers in Boston and Baltimore, then joined The Washington Post and The New York Times.

• Boeing’s ousted boss collected $62 million on his way out the door: But thousands of the airplane manufacturer’s workforce have been laid off or had their hours cut as the company took a $19 billion hit in 2019 because of the suspension of production of the 737 Max passenger jet after two of these models crashed, killing hundreds. The effect is far-reaching. For instance, Spirit AeroSystems of Wichita, Kansas, Boeing’s largest parts supplier, has laid off 2,800 of its 13,000-member workforce. Even in an economy with low employment, finding replacement jobs that pay as much is a struggle.

“Everyone’s future is uncertain. Until the 737 program goes back into production no one is safe. Spirit and and all companies who deal with Boeing are in jeopardy,” said Mike Crawford, who still works at Spirit as an assembly mechanic. “All companies will have to take the necessary step to ensure future revenues and business stability. Sadly this means more layoffs. No work means [a] reduced workforce. It would seem the only ones not paying for Boeing’s mistakes is Boeing.”

