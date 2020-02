Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 02:57 Hits: 4

An evacuation plane sent by the German government has left Wuhan with over 120 civilians on board, most of them German nationals, as the coronavirus death toll grows. Read the latest on the outbreak here.

