Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 00:50 Hits: 3

A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200201-usa-harvey-weinstein-rape-trial-jessica-man-metoo-sexual-assault