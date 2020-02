Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 08:49 Hits: 7

MELAKA: Major hotels here are taking temperatures of foreign guests and hotel workers as part of precautionary measures in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/02/01/no-cases-of-coronavirus-in-melaka-but-hotels-taking-precautionary-measures