Pompeo gives epic non-denial on whether Trump linked Ukraine aid to investigations into the Bidens

After racking up some pretty big lies regarding Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a very cautious approach Friday to a straightforward question about Trump’s involvement in freezing aid to Ukraine. Asked by ABC News reporter Kyra Phillips whether he ever heard “the words come from the president’s mouth” that aid would be withheld until he got his investigations, Pompeo declined to the answer.

“I don’t talk about conversations with the president. I’m telling you what our policy was,” responded Pompeo, who is currently in Kyiv. When asked about former national security adviser John Bolton’s book claims that Bolton, Pompeo, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper all repeatedly urged Trump to end the freeze on aid as the deadline for obligating the funds drew closer, Pompeo declined to dispute that account.

Asked if he ever heard Pres. Trump explicitly link aid to Ukraine to investigations into the Bidens, Sec. Mike Pompeo tells @ABC News, "I don't talk about conversations with the president. I'm telling you what our policy was." January 31, 2020

