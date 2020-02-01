Impeachment trial/Republican cover-up reaches key decision point: Live coverage #5

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 00:33 Hits: 5

After a day of procedural debate and voting, six days of opening arguments, and two days of question and answer, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump could conclude Friday with debate followed by Republicans voting to end the trial and cover up Trump’s abuses of power. But Democrats will be keeping up the fight for a fair trial.

We’re back in business for the evening. The schedule is pretty much as expected, with 4 amendments tonight, all debate on Monday, and nothing but the vote on Wednesday afternoon.

Schumer asks Roberts if he will break ties, reminding him of votes in the Johnson impeachment. Roberts makes it clear he will not break ties. Which has to make McConnell ecstatic.

After four increasingly pointless amendments were voted down in a grand display of frustrating WTF-ness, McConnell has passed the schedule that takes the Senate to a debate-free vote on Wednesday.

Join us again on Monday, when I will not be here. But someone will.

First amendment

Schumer sends an amendment to subpoena the requested four witnesses: Mulvaney, Bolton, Duffey and Blair, along with documents. Which will probably end up with exactly the same vote count as the last call for witnesses.

I’m not sure of the strategy, if there is one, for making Republicans go on record concerning witnesses and documents when they just did so. I’m sure there is a strategy. Or at least … I think I am.

McConnell immediately moves to table the amendment without debate, which appears to be part of the agreement. If so, we’re going to get through these in a big hurry.

The first amendment is tabled 53-47, so not a single Republican went along.

Next amendment from Schumer is to subpoena John Bolton. And again, I am completely unclear whey, having lost the fight to get witnesses, and then fought to get an opportunity to offer four amendments, all of them seem related to making Republican senators repeat the vote they already made.

And the amendment to subpoena just Bolton goes down 51-49.

Not only can I not see the point of these amendments, I can’t see why Schumer bothered to ask Roberts about ties. Because it seems obvious the amendments so far would attract less Republican support than a general vote on witnesses.

Third amendment from Schumer is to subpoena John Bolton, but this time with limits of one day for deposition and one day for live testimony. Dammit. I’m not going to get any censure votes or sense of the Senate votes.

I always have hopes that Inhofe or Kennedy will forget which way to vote.

Roberts validates the widely held view that he is a potted plant. February 1, 2020

The third amendment is tabled: 51-49.

The final motion is from Van Hollen, it is to have Roberts rule on subpoenas offered by a senator, and to have Roberts rule on assertions of privilege and … again, I do not get it.

There are so many other things that could have been done with those four amendments. Sigh.

And the last of the four amendments is tabled 53-47.

Did we get a vote on censure of Trump? We did not.

Did we get an acknowledgement of any form that Cipollone has been engaged in deeply deceptive malpractice? Nope.

Did we force Republicans to agree that the House managers had proved their case. Not that either.

Why not? Why blow all four amendments flailing at the same thing. Hell, if I was a Republican senator, I’d have been tempted to let VanHollen’s amendment pass, for all the good it would do.

Well that was a deeply frustrating hour that could have been more profitably occupied with a kazoo concert.

We’re voting now on the resolution that McConnell introduced that schedules out the remaining time. Which can be expected to be pass along the same partisan lines.

And it passes 53-47.

McConnell offers a series of proposals that carry things to Monday. So … that’s it. The end of this thing is lined out for Monday and Wednesday. See you then.

