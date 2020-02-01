ICE moves transgender detainees from private facility criticized for abuses and poor medical care

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 02:20 Hits: 6

Nearly 30 transgender people were moved last week out of a privately operated Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in New Mexico that has long been criticized by immigrant advocates for poor medical services and other abuses, USA Today reports. However, instead of being released, the 27 detainees were reportedly moved to other facilities, “including a newly built unit in suburban Denver,” USA Today reported, and officials would not say if the New Mexico facility would be shutting down.

Both community organizations and Democratic lawmakers had previously called on federal immigration officials to release transgender detainees, citing a number of horrific deaths and the agency’s ongoing failure to meet congressional standards ensuring the safety and well-being of this vulnerable group.

An ICE spokesperson claimed in a statement to USA Today that it “recognizes the unique, long-term health care management needs of detainees who identify as transgender and wants to ensure transgender detainees have access to every resource available at ICE’s disposal.” But this flies in the face of accounts from transgender people who have been detained at the Cibola County Correctional Center, which is operated by private prison profiteer CoreCivic.

“In April, 2019, seven organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, investigated Cibola and reported that the center had inadequate medical and mental healthcare, abuses related to solitary confinement, discrimination and verbal abuse, and inappropriate meals, among other issues,” a number of groups said in a complaint last year. Later in 2019, nearly 30 transgender detainees at Cibola “called for an investigation into poor medical services—including HIV care—and mistreatment at the facility,” the groups said.

Cibola is also the notorious facility where asylum-seeker Roxsana Hernández was jailed before dying while in ICE custody in 2018. ICE officials, clearly told to preserve key evidence around her case, deleted it anyway. “We are alarmed by reports that ICE failed to preserve surveillance footage related to the death of Roxsana Hernández,” members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, as well as several House committee chairs, wrote to the Homeland Security inspector general. “This video footage would have shown Ms. Hernandez’s final days in ICE detention before she was transferred to the hospital and died.”

It’s important to remember that vulnerable populations, like transgender asylum-seekers, don’t have to be detained in the first place. Releasing them to sponsors and community organizations is the best option. Instead, they are shuffled from facility to facility, which could not only make it harder for attorneys and advocates to gain access to them, but continue to expose them to harm. “ICE is not meeting even its own standards for the care and safety of transgender people in its custody,” said National Immigrant Justice Center senior attorney Tania Linares Garcia, who is also among those calling for their release.

