Friday night owls. Scientists: Warm water melting Antarctic glacier could raise sea level 10 feet

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 04:00 Hits: 7

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week.

Julia Conley at CommonDreams writes—'Really, Really Bad': Scientists Raise Alarm Over Warm Ocean Water Beneath 'Doomsday Glacier' in Antarctica:

A study by British and American scientists revealed that a massive sheet of ice known as the "doomsday glacier" is melting faster than experts previously believed—edging the world closer to a possible sea level rise of more than 10 feet. Researchers at New York University and the British Antarctic Survey drilled through nearly 2,000 feet of ice in the Thwaites glacier in West Antarctica, to measure temperatures at the 75-mile wide ice sheet's "grounding line," where the ice meets the ocean.

The water just beneath the ice was found to be 32º Fahrenheit—more than 2º above freezing temperature in the Antarctic region. The findings have "huge implications for global sea level rise," NYU scientist David Holland said in a statement. [...] Scientists refer to Thwaites as the "doomsday glacier" due to the dire implications its rapid melting could have for the planet. Though a 10-foot sea level rise would likely take years, the melting of the glacier could eventually mean the U.S. would lose 28,800 square miles of coastal land—pushing 12.3 million people currently living in those areas out of their homes. "Warm waters in this part of the world, as remote as they may seem, should serve as a warning to all of us about the potential dire changes to the planet brought about by climate change," Holland said.

TOP COMMENTS • HIGH IMPACT STORIES

TWEET OF THE DAY

From here on out, it's best to avoid 5th Avenue when Trump is in New York. January 31, 2020

BLAST FROM THE PAST

At Daily Kos on this date in 2010—It’s the Stupid Sex, Stupid:

After years of warning the Bush administration and social conservatives that abstinence-only education does not stop teens from having sex, nor does it prevent teen pregnancy, a new study by the Guttmacher Institute confirms what many have feared: that deliberately misinforming teens about sex can have serious consequences and that comprehensive sex education, in addition to the availability of contraception, is the best way to reduce teen pregnancy rates.

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show : The Trump impeachment trial could wrap up today. Even in two hours, it's impossible to unpack the entirety of what that may mean. Unless it means nothing whatsoever, because LOL/YOLO/NM. By the way, WTF did Burisma supposedly do, exactly? x Embedded Content

RadioPublic|LibSyn|YouTube|Patreon|Square Cash (Share code: Send $5, get $5!)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1915579