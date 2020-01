Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 19:19 Hits: 4

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) argued Friday that impeachable actions don't always mean a president should be convicted, saying lawmakers must also weigh the impact of removal from office."Just because acti...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480912-rubio-impeachable-actions-dont-necessarily-mean-a-president-should-be-removed