Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 19:32 Hits: 4

Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), a prominent Republican moderate, criticized President Trump on Friday for actions "including asking a foreign country to investigate a potential political opponent" that he called "wrong and inapp...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480920-gop-senator-trumps-actions-to-withhold-ukraine-aid-wrong-and-inappropriate