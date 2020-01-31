Let's make sure there's hell to pay for Moscow Mitch's impeachment evil

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 16:20 Hits: 3

Thursday night's highly choreographed dance between Sens. Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander in impeached president Donald Trump's trial demonstrated one thing: It is as critical to take away Mitch McConnell's Senate majority as it is to defeat Trump in November.

Collins didn't decide to vote for witnesses after hearing all the facts. She negotiated her opportunity to feign independence from Trump on a vote Maine is watching. The fact that she had a three-paragraph statement ready to tweet out mere moments after Thursday night's session was gaveled out proves it. Moments after that, Alexander was cued to announce his decision in a series of 15 tweets, clearly not written on the fly and admitting that, yeah, the entire Republican conference admits that he did it but they don't give a damn. And no, Lisa Murkowski is not going to save the day—this was all too carefully engineered to leave that as a possibility. So the cover-up McConnell promised from day one is complete, as will be Trump's acquittal.

What does that mean for us now? Payback in November. Moscow Mitch's majority gone. It won't be easy. We'll be fighting against everything an emboldened Trump—and Putin—throw at us. It means we unify behind the Democratic candidate for president and we don't get distracted for one second from giving the new president a Senate that will help her save the republic. It starts today.

