Giuliani confirms latest Bolton bombshell in the most Rudy way possible

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 18:51 Hits: 3

Embodying former national security adviser John Bolton's description of him as a "hand grenade," Rudy Giuliani just confirmed The New York Times' latest Bolton bombshell, in the most Rudy way possible. "I think he's making some of it up. He's sure making up—I wouldn't call it making it up, but he's acting like a real scumbag by never telling me that he objected once, & then saying I was a time bomb, or a firecracker or something," he told Times reporter Ken Vogel. Hand grenade, Rudy. He called you a hand grenade.

How much more confirmation of the story do you need than Rudy complaining that Bolton never once told Rudy he objected to Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine? And right after Trump totally denied the claim, saying he "never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani." The meeting Bolton never told Giuliani he objected to that he totally wasn't directed to set up. These people.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1915450