The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Giuliani confirms latest Bolton bombshell in the most Rudy way possible

Category: World Hits: 3

Embodying former national security adviser John Bolton's description of him as a "hand grenade," Rudy Giuliani just confirmed The New York Times' latest Bolton bombshell, in the most Rudy way possible. "I think he's making some of it up. He's sure making up—I wouldn't call it making it up, but he's acting like a real scumbag by never telling me that he objected once, & then saying I was a time bomb, or a firecracker or something," he told Times reporter Ken Vogel. Hand grenade, Rudy. He called you a hand grenade.

How much more confirmation of the story do you need than Rudy complaining that Bolton never once told Rudy he objected to Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine? And right after Trump totally denied the claim, saying he "never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani." The meeting Bolton never told Giuliani he objected to that he totally wasn't directed to set up. These people.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1915450

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version