New report details how family separation continues, just under a different name

When Mirza, David, and their two young children arrived in the U.S. after fleeing gang threats in Honduras, they found their family separated into two different lines by U.S. border officials. “An agent told them not to worry, everyone was going to the same place,” ProPublica reports. That would be true for only a moment. After spotting each other briefly at a holding facility, the family found itself ripped apart and sent in different directions.

Even though both Mirza and David had told Border Patrol they were a family, none of this was recorded in their paperwork. Mirza and 19-month-old Lia were allowed to stay with one of David’s relatives in California, while David and 6-year-old Sebastian were sent to Mexico to wait for their asylum cases to be heard. David said he begged agents to reunite him with his wife and daughter, but they didn’t care. “You’re going to Juarez,” ProPublica reports an agent told him. “Deal with it.”

ProPublica’s Dara Lind reports, “Border Patrol has long been criticized for carelessness in migrant processing. But under the Trump administration, agents have vastly expanded powers to decide migrants’ fates.” This includes returning members of vulnerable families, like David and Sebastian, to Mexico under the inhumane and illegal Migrant Protection Protocols policy, or Remain in Mexico. Large numbers of families have essentially been dumped by the U.S. in regions of Mexico that the U.S. State Department tells Americans to avoid.

But it’s not just that border agents are making life-or-death decisions on a whim; it’s that they’re also making decisions they are in no way qualified to make. ProPublica’s Lind writes, “Border Patrol agents ‘are not, in general, the right people to be making determinations in individual cases,’ Scott Shuchart, a former official with the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, told ProPublica. Letting agents determine who should be sent to what country ‘is an awful lot of power to be given to people who aren’t trained in how to use it.’”

In just one example, the same kind of criminal negligence that was seen during the height of the family separation crisis—when border officials ripped families apart without even bothering to track who was stolen from whom—reappeared in the separation of Mirza and David. Even though both had told agents they were a family, together 12 years, David’s paperwork inexplicably listed him as “single,” while Mirza’s paperwork listed her family status as “unknown.” Family separation clearly continues, just under a different name.

Advocates had similarly said last year that border agents were abusing their expanded powers under the Trump administration by making unjust decisions, without any input from child welfare experts, to separate children from families. "How do you determine whether the child is afraid of the parent,” former Customs and Border Protection commissioner Gil Kerlikowske told USA Today at the time, “or afraid of the Border Patrol agent in the green uniform?"

Lind writes, “In a sense, David and Mirza’s family is luckier than some: They were ultimately allowed to stay and seek asylum in the U.S., a chance migrants who’ve entered more recently may never get.” Even so, the future of their asylum cases—which could take years to get through—is uncertain. But at least there could be a chance for them, while other asylum-seekers, deported to Guatemala under another inhumane Trump policy, are left with no choice but to give up. Read Lind’s entire report here.

