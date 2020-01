Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 03:02 Hits: 1

Americans ought to thank Alan Dershowitz for his scintillating defense of President Donald Trump. Carried away on a crescendo of bluster, the retired Harvard law professor broadcast the true meaning…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/we-should-thank-alan-dershowitz-for-exposing-trumps-defense-for-what-it-really-is/