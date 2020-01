Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 07:01 Hits: 3

An out-of-control bushfire presents an immediate threat to the Australian capital and the surrounding regions. Fires in Australia have killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion animals since September.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-fires-canberra-declares-state-of-emergency/a-52211448?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf