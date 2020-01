Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 07:24 Hits: 3

Britain's economy has so far avoided a disorderly EU exit but will likely continue to see a drop in investments. London's "cake-and-eat-it" Brexit strategy means the next cliff-edge moment is never too far away.

