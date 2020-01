Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 07:56 Hits: 4

The day has finally come. Tonight, the European Union bids farewell to the UK. Follow us live as we track this momentous day.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-day-uk-leaves-the-european-union-live-updates/a-52211460?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf