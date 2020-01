Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 06:21 Hits: 3

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday that he would stand in local elections in the northern port city of Le Havre, while adding he would still seek to remain as PM if President Emmanuel Macron continued to back him.

