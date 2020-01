Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 08:20 Hits: 5

LAGOS, Nigeria (Reuters) - Frustrated by one of the world's highest rates of sexual assault, poor law enforcement and tribal taboos that keep people quiet about gender violence, some Nigerian women are breaking with tradition to take self-defence classes.

