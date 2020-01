Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 22:18 Hits: 1

Jeanine Cummins’ book may encourage readers to see commonalities such as the universal desire to find safety and home.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/0130/American-Dirt-Beyond-the-controversy-a-flawed-but-relevant-novel?icid=rss