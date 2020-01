Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 19:43 Hits: 0

It is not an exaggeration to argue that the real negotiations about the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union are starting only now. The UK can now look forward to painful grind of negotiations and policy implementation, probably lasting many years.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brexit-negotiations-between-uk-and-eu-start-now-by-willem-buiter-1-2020-01