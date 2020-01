Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 19:34 Hits: 0

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg surged past Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in the latest nationwide Hill-HarrisX poll, putting him in third place in the field of Democratic presidential candidates.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/480721-bloomberg-surges-past-warren-into-third-place-in-new-national-poll