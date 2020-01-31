Trump to roll back another lifesaving Obama policy by loosening restrictions on landmines

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 01:43 Hits: 2

More than 130,000 people, most of them civilians, were killed by landmines between 1999 and 2018. In 2014, the Obama administration tried to clean up the United States’ act on landmines, saying the U.S. would mostly follow the 1997 Ottawa Convention. You know what’s coming next, right?

Yes, as the CNN headline puts it, "Trump administration expected to loosen restrictions on use of landmines.” And we all know the reason: Obama made things better, so Trump is going to undo it. Killing people is either a side benefit for him or simply irrelevant.

Under Obama, landmines were still used on the Korean Peninsula, but nowhere else. Trump will rescind that order and pass landmine policy off to the defense secretary, just like any other non-nuclear weapon. Under the new policy, high-level military commanders will make decisions about when and where to use landmines.

“Defense officials argue that landmines can play an important role in defending US forces from both enemy armored vehicle and ground forces, helping to ensure US forces are not outflanked or overrun during an attack and can help influence the enemy's direction of movement in a manner to give US troops the advantage,” CNN reports. No word on what defense officials think about civilians getting blown up when they take one wrong step, though at least the shiny new U.S. landmines will be designed to self-destruct or deactivate after 30 days.

The Ottawa Convention has 164 states-parties, though key countries like the U.S., Russia, and China have not joined.

