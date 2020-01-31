South Dakota bill to stop cities from banning plastic bags, straws, and packaging advances

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 03:21 Hits: 2

South Dakota has made recent headlines, including here at Daily Kos, because of a looming anti-trans bill that would make it a misdemeanor for physicians to provide puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgeries to transgender people under 16. Now, the state is moving forward with another upsetting bill, Senate Bill 54, but this time, it impacts the environment. Though cities and states across the nation are banning single-use plastics, some legislators in South Dakota want to essentially ban bans on plastic packages, straws, and containers in the entire state, as reported by CNN.

"Every time I think about a plastic coffee can getting thrown in the river, it doesn't bother me at all because it sinks to the bottom and it's habitat for bait fish, it's habitat for crayfish," Republican state Sen. Jeff Monroe said in the hearing on Jan. 28, as reported by Dakota Radio Group.

Republican state Sen. John Wiik sponsored the bill and also spoke at the hearing. “Remember those of us from the small towns, the rural areas who live near these Class I communities. We don’t get to participate in the ordinance of these towns, but we have very little choice in whether to participate in the commerce in these towns,” he said, as reported by the Argus Leader.

Dana Loseke from the Friends of the Big Sioux River group argued that the river had a “plastic forest” in its riverbank. In reference to a plastic bag, Loseke said, “500 years from now, how many generations from now, your great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandkids will be able to dig this up, and it’ll still be there,” as reported by the Leader.

The South Dakota Senate Commerce and Energy Committee approved this bill on Tuesday in a 4-2 vote.

South Dakota isn’t the only state to consider this sort of legislation. In fact, as Daily Kos covered, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law last April that stopped local governments from making bans or regulations on plastic utensils and bags in Tennessee. This results in no taxes on single-use plastic bags on a city-by-city basis. Arizona passed a similar ban years ago.

In contrast, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Hawaii, New York, Vermont, and Oregon have banned single-use plastic bags.

There are some very valid criticisms of plastic bans, especially when it comes to plastic straws, because bans on such items are an accessibility issue. While people can, theoretically, purchase eco-friendly straws, there isn’t an option that’s one-size-fits-all in terms of need. Some people may struggle to properly clean the reusable straw while out and about, while others might be in danger of injuring themselves based on the material. Many people with disabilities also worry that hyper-focusing on things like plastic straws could open people up to harassment and unwanted conversations while simply trying to exist in public. Basically: Instead of holding major corporations accountable, people may be tempted to call out others for using a plastic straw or for requesting one at a restaurant or cafe. Individual eco-friendly choices are great, when possible, but the real burden rests on major corporations.

The South Dakota measure will now move on to the full state Senate for a vote.

