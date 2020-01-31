‘Do the right thing’: Ellen rewards Texas teen after school penalizes him for long dreadlocks

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 03:40 Hits: 2

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres filled in Wednesday where a Texas high school more than fell short. Instead of rewarding DeAndre Arnold, a high-achieving student at Barbers Hill High School, the school board is backing the school’s decision to penalize the teen, refusing to let him walk in his high school graduation for simply refusing to cut his long hair. So DeGeneres took matters into her own hands and surprised the aspiring veterinarian with a $20,000 check and an appearance from singer Alicia Keys. “I couldn’t believe the story when I heard it,” Keys told Arnold. “And I’m super proud of you for standing up for what you know is right. And I know that the school needs to do the right thing.”

Arnold, who is of Trinidadian descent, told DeGeneres he was given the choice between in-school suspension and alternative school if he didn’t cut his dreadlocks in keeping with the school's dress code. Administrators stated in the policy: "Male students’ hair will not extend, at any time, below the eyebrows, or below the earlobes. Male students’ hair must not extend below the top of a T-shirt collar or be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below the top of a T-shirt collar, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes when let down."

The story first reported by local news outlets picked up national steam, with tweets of support for Arnold coming in from legislators, NFL player DeAndre Hopkins, and Bernice King, an activist and daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Deandre’s locks do not reflect ‘lowness’ or a deviation from what should be a ‘high expectation,’" she tweeted on January 22. Hopkins, who also wears dreadlocks, showed his support in a tweet the same day. “Never cut your locks DeAndre Arnold,” the Houston Texans wide receiver said.

DeGeneres used her platform on The Ellen Show to address Texas school officials directly. “I am begging you, this kid is a good kid,” she said. “He deserves to graduate, to walk with all the other kids. He’s a good guy. I am just urging you to do the right thing. Please. Change your mind.”

The Barbers Hill Independent School District, which is about 30 miles east of Houston, has given little indication of plans to change its mind so far. The district said on Twitter January 22: “BH has received scrutiny regarding our high level of expectations on all things & dress code. Yet our African American students beat the state average on passing STAR by 22% & our overall passing scores are the highest in the state. Sounds like high expectations work!”

If only my short hair was so powerful that it alone caused me to excel on state tests in school, then the district just might be on to something. Then again, nevermind. I’m a woman, so hair wouldn’t have affected my academic trajectory in the district.

RELATED: Black Texas teen told he can't walk in his high school graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1915107