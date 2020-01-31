Senate impeachment Q&A continues. Republicans lay the groundwork for cover-up: Live coverage #7

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 03:41 Hits: 3

Thursday is the second day of questions from senators to the House impeachment managers and Donald Trump’s defense lawyers, and they look to be taking up the whole 16 hours allotted. Questions are submitted in writing to be read by Chief Justice John Roberts, with questions alternating between Republican and Democratic senators and answers generally limited to five minutes.

Looks like about half an hour remaining. Probably about two more questions on each side.

Braun and Lee to the Trump’s team genuinely ask if what Joe Biden did is impeachable. Yes, we’re all the way around to asking if we can let go free and impeach Biden.

And of course Philbin is standing there and telling the Senate that Donald Trump can’t be impeached, but Joe Biden can. He really, really just did that. Even though none of the claims about Biden were true, even though Biden was working not just for the US and allies, but at the request of Republicans in the Senate. And Philbin knows all that.

Klobuchar asks a question … but it is missing in action. Paper shuffling going on.

Klobuchar asks the House team to address the ridiculous “impeach Biden” suggestion. Surprisingly, Nadler is the one who stands up to take this, which is likely to be the last question to the House team.

Nadler talks about all the efforts being made to distract from the real question—did Trump withhold military power to force a foreign country to slander a political opponent.

The thing is that the Republicans have already agreed that they can live with that. They don’t need to hear witnesses, because they’re willing to surrender the Republic without witnesses.

There’s no more point even arguing over what Trump did. Republicans have just said they’re okay with what Trump did.

That is … kind of a fizzle for the end. The Biden can be impeached answer was so ridiculous, it seemed like it demanded a slap down, no matter what. But that’s all there is.

Now Alexander gets his moment in the spotlight to make his declaration.

No one could say the House team did not give it their all. Or that Trump’s team produced a scintilla of exculpatory evidence. In the end, the decision from Republicans was simply that they would support Trump, even to the extent of accepting a theory that he can do whatever he wants.

All the points Adam Schiff made about Trump not being a king … it seems the Republicans disagree.

Sen. Susan Collins announces she is a YES on the vote to move to consider subpoenas for witnesses and documents January 31, 2020

No surprise. She is all mavericky, you know. Collins has a hall pass to try and protect her worst-in-the-nation rating.

Alexander is a no.

His statement seems to agree that Trump did everything the House charges … and he’s okay with that.

Alexander's decision here is the WORST possible. He's acknowledging that the House case was proven, then saying that Trump cannot be removed for withholding military aid to extort slander designed to interfere in a U.S. election. In other words "Get over it, Trump is king."

