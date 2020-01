Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 15:59 Hits: 3

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Thursday sought to clarify remarks he madeĀ at President Trump's impeachment trial while articulating his view of presidential power, saying media outlets "willfully distor...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/480669-dershowitz-says-media-willfully-distorted-his-view-of-presidential