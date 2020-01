Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 18:25 Hits: 4

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read a question submitted by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) during Thursday's question-and-answer session in President Trump's impeachment trial.Paul and Roberts have bee...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480712-roberts-refuses-to-read-question-from-paul-on-whistleblower