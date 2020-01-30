Senate impeachment Q&A continues. Republicans lay the groundwork for cover-up: Live coverage #1

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 19:10 Hits: 5

Thursday is the second day of questions from senators to the House impeachment managers and Donald Trump’s defense lawyers. Questions are submitted in writing to be read by Chief Justice John Roberts, with questions alternating between Republican and Democratic senators and answers generally limited to five minutes.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Durbin responds to claims by Sekulow that Democratic senators tried to extract political favors from Ukraine.

“The Senators’ letter was written in response to a New York Times report that the Ukrainian Prosecutor General was considering not cooperating with the Mueller Probe out of concern that President Trump would cut off aid as punishment. The Senators’ letter in no way calls for the conditioning of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.”

Senator Murray asks the House managers a question inviting further discussion of the Trump legal team’s claims that House subpoenas were “invalid.”

Zoe Lofgren goes through the House rules, showing that the House had already adopted rules that included giving several committees the authority to issue subpoenas. The Trump legal team has been making claims that the rules don’t include the authority of impeachment, Lofgren shows that the rules authorize the House committee to issue subpoenas for “any” of it’s duties, details the way in which the rules have changed since the time of Nixon so that the House no longer requires a specific vote to authorize each committee, and generally slices, dices, and makes julienne fries of the Trump arguments.

Baldwin sents a note to the House managers asking them to answer the question Trump’s team wouldn’t answer from Mitt Romney—that is, when was the hold put in place. A very nice question.

Note that it’s not that the Trump team can’t answer the question. It’s that they won’t answer it.

Jason Crow rises to explain that John Bolton is one of those who may have an answer. Crow lists several other incidents in which U.S. officials were contacted by Ukrainians concerned about the hold in advance of the date it became public.

Crow then takes time to smack around the argument that Trump’s team made that Trump intentionally kept the hold “private” out of some concern that didn’t apply to any other hold.

A collection of Republican Senators make a pointless bow toward the “impeachment undoes elections” arguments and gives Jay Sekulow a chance to get up and rant about taking the vote away in 2020 (and I can say that before he does, because I know he will).

But even answering this question without spiraling out into WTF-land. is really too much to ask of Sekulow.

Sekulow is so Michael Cohen 2.0 that Michael Cohen should collect royalties. And send this poor guy some plaid pants.

Adam Schiff gets the chance to talk about the “descent into constitutional madness” by talking about the claims that Dershowitz made on Wednesday evening absolving a president of any limits at all on quid pro quo.

Schiff calls it the kind of argument a lawyer only makes when they’ve been caught “dead to rights.” Draws a straight line from Dershowitz’s claims right back to Nixon’s “if the president does it, it’s not illegal.”

Schiff: “We may be in a worse place, because this time that argument may succeed. … That means we’re not back to where we were. It means were are worse off than we were. That’s the normalization of lawlessness.”

Cramer and Young give the Trump team a tonguebath … sorry, I mean they hand them a question that’s simply an invitation to dress Donald Trump up in a star-spangled suit and pretend that he’s the paragon of virtue, defending the justice system against those meanies in the House.

Early coffee break!

Made it back with a fresh cup and a double-handful of animal crackers in time to hear Philbin talking about “fast and furious.” Because of course he was.

House managers get a request for another round of explanations on the rules that allowed them to issue subpoenas before the general House vote. And they’re asked for a list of subpoenas that went out after 660.

Apparently the senator asking this question wasn’t listening literally ten minutes ago, when Zoe Lofgren went through these rules, including going line by line through the rules.

Schiff is showing that each House committee had authority — and that the subpoenas issued were squarely in the oversight capacity of Congress even before the inquiry became official.

Oh, wonderful. We’re already up with a combined Cruz and Hawley and Graham. Stand by for smear …

Question accuses Demings of refusing to answer a question about Hunter Biden, that brings in half a conversation from USA Today.

Expect the Trump team to put on their mud suit and roll in this one. Oh, look. It’s Pam Bondi! Recovered from her arduous single answer on Wednesday to talk about fishing in Norway. And then Bondi lies about Shokin, about Biden.

Seriously hoping that the House management team uses their opportunity to ask why Pam Bondi was on the board of a foreign company where she “didn’t know the language.” Please. Please. Please.

Demings steps up again, Starts off by talking about “if we’re serious about why we are here ...” somewhere off camera, Cruz has just moved on to the next person who will help him slip up another smear of the Bidens.

Cruz is getting an early start today. Expect this same question to be asked, along with paragraph length excerpts from any article that he things sounds bad for Biden, at least a dozen times.

Rosen to House managers asks about the precedent set by Trump’s actions. Jason Crow takes the answer (sorry, did you know he’s a veteran?) Anyway, Crow moves on to talking about alliances … (did you know he’s a veteran?) … back to talking about the importance of alliances.

Sorry, I’m a bit fritzed out by Crow’s repeated mention of his military service. Doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate it. It’s just that inserting a personal story into any of these five minute windows is almost certain to weaken the response and certainly takes up time that can be used on the the topic at hand.

Then Crow runs a series of clips showing all the times Trump has directly appealed for foreign interference in the election. Which is a sequence we should have available … will look for it.

A heap’o Republicans give Trump’s team a chance to repeat the blandest aspects of the abuse of power case and quote the statements from Republican witness Jonathan Turley that they like.

This is another of those questions from Republicans who wanted to show that they were present, but not risk asking anything that had the slightest chance of generating new information.

Dear Team Trump, Isn’t he great? Isn’t his toilet the goldest? Please talk for the next five minutes and don’t say anything anyone will ever quote. Thank you.

Ahh. Here you go.

Rep. Crow just ran a video montage of Trump's "evolution of solicitation" of foreign governments over the years, starting with "Russia if you're listening" and ending with Trump publicly calling for China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens last October pic.twitter.com/NuFI2TwmT3 January 30, 2020

The House managers get a question from Wyden giving them a chance to comment on how Team Trump absolutely refused to say that soliciting information from a foreign government for political advantage is a bad thing.

Hakeem Jeffries talks about the message that Trump, and Trump’s team, are putting out to autocrats, and governments of all kinds, about seeking information from foreign governments for political purposes. Jeffries is describing the idea of investigating opponents as wrong, in a room where more than half of those present are not just actively supporting such an investigation, but helping to smear a candidate on the Senate floor.

That’s a tough job.

Hawley back again already, this time with Mike Lee. And this is actually an interesting one, because what Hawley asks the Trump team is flat out a defense of bribery, by offering Trump’s team a chance to talk about how it’s just dandy to “exchange official acts.”

Trump’s team doesn’t lean into it at first, but continues to pretend that Trump didn’t do anything wrong … Only, hypothetically, says Philbin, of course Trump could condition aid on something “legitimate to look into” like “these specific areas of corruption.”

Truthfully, the response was less interesting than the question, because the question from Hawley and Lee showed just how much they have bought into the idea that Trump can use the power of his office for his benefit without facing scrutiny.

Val Demings gets a chance to talk about the scale of the “loop” and just how many people were aware of the Ukraine scheme. Rather than concentrating on Bolton, she focuses on a series of — and this term should be familiar to Republicans — missing emails; in particular the emails that State Department officials mentioned in texts and testimony, but which the White House refused to produce.

Thune, Crap, et. al. give Trump’s team another chance to hit Nancy Pelosi on the “bipartisan impeachment” front. And Sekulow stands up to claim “that should end it.” Everyone go home.

Sekulow is already back at “removing Trump from the ballot” and the horrible, terrible results of removing Trump. Which “the American people wouldn’t tolerate it.” Now Sekulow is against Trump-splaining how the House gets to do impeachments. And now “all of the ballots need to be torn up” and blergh.

Let me say … please, people. Can you be so out of questions that we’ve already had this Sekulow rant twice in the first hour?

A split question from Reed “can you explain who has paid for Rudy Giuliani’s legal fees, international travel, and expenses in his capacity as Mr. Trump’s attorney?” Popcorn time!

Schiff: “The short answer is, I don’t know.” Schiff suggests that if “other clients” are paying, it raises profound questions. Schiff extends Dershowitz’s quid pro quo argument to China, declares again that he doesn’t know who is paying Rudy’s tab.

Sekulow gets up and begins … ranting about Joe Biden. Is he going to be giving any answer on Rudy? Oh, no he is not. Now he’s ranting about a letter supporting the Mueller investigation.

Sekulow believes that if he talks loud enough, people will forget the question.

A bunch of dates, other dates, and some dates. All under the pretense that everything was just the same this year even though Trump placed a hold on military assistance.

Again, Republicans have zero interest in learning anything. This was a question that might as well have been “Can you confirm that money spent in September was also spent in September?”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1915141