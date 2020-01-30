BenedictBurr has 'no problem' with presidents getting dirt on opponents from other countries

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 19:55 Hits: 5

The chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence—INTELLIGENCE—says he has no problem with the argument from impeached president Donald Trump's lawyer Patrick Philbin that it's fine for a president to solicit and accept dirt on a political opponent from a foreign government. "I have no problem with what Philbin said," North Carolina Republican Richard Burr told reporters.

"God help us," Sen. Mark Warner told Politico, responding to Republicans who defended that argument from Philbin. Warner is the ranking member on Intelligence. He said that when he heard that argument, "my head exploded." He added, "I think [Philbin's arguments] dramatically weaken America's expectation that we’re going to have a free and fair election. I think it directly contradicts the work of" the intelligence community. So now we have Moscow Mitch and Benedict Burr working against a fair 2020 election.

