Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 02:16 Hits: 0

Fox News host Sean Hannity considers Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to be not only a “huge disappointment” but also unrecognizable because of his openness to calling witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/sean-hannity-lashes-out-at-mitt-romney-over-impeachment-witnesses-i-dont-recognize-this-guy/