Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 01:41 Hits: 0

In order to quickly respond to outbreaks, the World Health Organization can declare a "public health emergency of international concern." The rarely-used declaration has only been triggered a handful of times.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-constitutes-an-international-public-health-emergency/a-52114823?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf