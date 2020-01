Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 04:17 Hits: 0

The tunnel runs more than 1.3 kilometers under the border wall between the US and Mexico and is equipped with an elevator. "We never really thought they had the moxie to go that far," one US official said.

