Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 05:50 Hits: 0

The charity has accused Brussels of using aid money as a policy tool to curb migration to the continent. The case of Libya was particularly notorious, according to researchers, who warned: "No one is tracking the money."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-s-africa-aid-money-tied-to-migration-restrictions-oxfam/a-52194105?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf