KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is temporarily suspending all scheduled and chartered flights from China with immediate effect, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christine Liew.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/01/30/coronavirus-sabah-suspends-all-incoming-flights-from-china