Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 03:40 Hits: 0

For three years, Valeriya Pashko has been trying to get pregnant. Now her last hope is IVF, provided free by Russia's health service as authorities try to avert a new drop in the birthrate.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-funds-ivf-baby-boom-to-battle-population-slump-12369566