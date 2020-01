Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 22:07 Hits: 0

President Trump came into office promising a plan for Mideast peace. After three years, we get a look at his vision for Israelis and Palestinians.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/0129/Trump-s-Mideast-Deal-Four-questions-on-who-gets-what?icid=rss