Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump, and the Future of Capitalism

Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Some lament the Trump administration’s animosity toward young people and scientists who speak common sense about a massive threat that we should confront through global cooperation. But Trump and his cabal appear to understand something that their liberal detractors do not: Their politics is the only authentic defense of contemporary capitalism.

