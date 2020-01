Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 15:11 Hits: 0

In considering whether to expel the increasingly illiberal Fidesz party, the European People's Party must not allow Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to hold himself out as a representative of Christian Democracy. True Christian Democrats reject chauvinistic nationalism and have been indispensable to European integration.

