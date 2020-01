Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 01:13 Hits: 0

Evangelical pastor Rodney Howard-Browne lashed out at former White House national security adviser John Bolton this week in a series of tweets after reports emerged that the former Trump administration official's upcoming...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/480605-conservative-pastor-says-jesus-would-have-beat-the-crap-out-of