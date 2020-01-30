Wednesday night owls. Lawrence Wilkerson: 'Endless war is a disastrous (but profitable) enterprise'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 04:30 Hits: 2

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson is distinguished adjunct professor of government and public policy at the College of William and Mary. Among his many duties in three decades in the U.S. Army, he served as chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. At Responsible Statecraft, he writes—Endless War is a Disastrous (But Profitable) Enterprise:

[...] Why do presidents make such disastrous decisions like Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan and, tomorrow perhaps, Iran? President Dwight Eisenhower answered this question, in large part, in 1961: “We must never let the weight of this combination [the military-industrial complex] endanger our liberties or democratic processes. … Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals.”

Simply stated, today America is not composed of an alert and knowledgeable citizenry, and the Complex that Eisenhower so precisely described is in fact, and in ways not even Eisenhower could have imagined, endangering our liberties and democratic processes. The Complex creates the “bias” that President Obama described. Moreover, today the U.S. Congress fuels the Complex — $738 billion this year plus an unprecedented slush fund of almost $72 billion more — to the extent that the Complex’s writ on war has become inexhaustible, ever-lasting, and, as Eisenhower also said, “is felt in every city, every state house, every office of the Federal government.” With respect to the “alert and knowledgeable citizenry,” an outcome not only in the long-term attributable to proper education but in the short-to-medium term principally inculcated by a responsible and capable “Fourth Estate,” there is an abysmal failure as well. The Complex for most of its nefarious purposes owns the media that matters, from the nation’s newspaper of record, The New York Times, to its capital city’s modern organ, The Washington Post, to the financial community’s banner paper, The Wall Street Journal. All of these papers for the most part never met a decision for war they didn’t like. Only when the wars become “endless” do some of them find their other voices — and then it’s too late. [...]

TOP COMMENTS • HIGH IMPACT STORIES

QUOTATION

“There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” ~~Elie Wiesel, Nobel Peace Prize lecture (1986)

TWEET OF THE DAY

BLAST FROM THE PAST

At Daily Kos on this date in 2017—Kellyanne Conway goes on bonkers rant, calls for Trump's media critics to be fired:

Kellyanne Conway continues to be a factory for a mind-boggling combination of ridiculous nonsense and terrifying nonsense. On Fox News Sunday, Donald Trump’s top non-Ivanka woman assailed the media for pointing out that last week she described blatant lies as “alternative facts”—gosh, why would that draw notice, especially when it’s such a perfect statement of how your boss plans to govern?—then launched into a rant about how media figures who criticized Trump should be fired: Not one network person has been let go. Not one silly political analyst and pundit who talked smack all day long about Donald Trump has been let go. They are on panels every Sunday. They’re on cable news every day. Yeah, funny, being critical of a political candidate—even of the president—is not a firing offense in a country with a free press. Which the United States still technically is, though apparently not for long if Conway gets her way. I mean, she really thinks people should be fired for having insulted the man in the tackily gilded tower.

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Day 1 of questioning. Rumors swirl around Lucy and her football and/or witnesses. Greg Dworkin rounds up news and speculation. WaPo goes off the rails over Sonmez tweet. Tamping down coronavirus panic. Traditional media says you love Bolton now.

RadioPublic|LibSyn|YouTube|Patreon|Square Cash (Share code: Send $5, get $5!)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1914994