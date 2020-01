Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 18:33 Hits: 2

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling to Kyiv. The trip comes in the midst of an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump that has thrown Ukraine into the center of a high-profile US political scandal.

