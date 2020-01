Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 16:39 Hits: 1

Tunisia’s announcement late last year that it would introduce sex education starting at the primary school level was welcomed as a trailblazer in the Arab world. But the implementation has faced challenges, from a watering down on subjects considered taboo to political turmoil.

